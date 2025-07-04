If Your Old Mason Jars Are Stamped With This Number, They Could Be Worth Big Bucks

There's something to be said about a good mason jar. Whether they're displayed on a shelf, used as a vase for flowers, or serve as a drinking glass, mason jars are an eye-pleasing aesthetic for collectors and casual owners alike, especially those produced by Ball. And if your Ball mason jar is vintage, there's a chance it could be one kitchen container that's worth some big bucks. Not all old mason jars will fetch a big price tag, but a Ball mason jar from the 1920s with the number 13 stamped on the bottom can be something valuable, thanks to the legend surrounding it.

During the Prohibition Era, moonshiners would often transport their then-illegal product in mason jars. However, they believed that the number 13 to be unlucky, and would smash any jars with this stamp on the bottom. The level of truth behind the story is difficult to gauge, but the story is a good one, and it makes mason jars marked with the number 13 seem especially rare and special. A Ball mason jar with this unlucky (or lucky, depending on who you ask) number can sell for a wide range of prices, but some can fetch hundreds of dollars online with the right buyer.