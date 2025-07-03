The One Question You Should Never Ask When Ordering Fish

It's a question that feels logical: Is the fish fresh? But in the context of a reputable seafood restaurant, especially one that prides itself on sourcing, this question can land pretty awkwardly. It's a not-so-subtle insult to the very premise of the establishment, which isn't the best way to begin a nice dinner out.

If that scenario seems exaggerated, just listen to what Kevin O'Donnell, chef and owner of Giusto, has to say. With locations in Providence food hall Track 15 and Newport, Rhode Island, O'Donnell is very familiar with serving fine seafood. "I think this is just a sign that maybe you have had some bad experiences at restaurants with fish that was not fresh," he suggests. "If you are going to a well-established and respected restaurant I think it's safe to assume that the fish will be fresh."

For many diners, "fresh" connotes something that was pulled from the ocean that morning and tossed onto a plate by dinnertime. That's a romantic idea, but one that's more fantasy than it is a reality, unless you're at a seafood shack off the coast of Maine picking out your own lobster. In this era of global supply chains, along with the sophisticated ways restaurants store fish to keep it fresh, many high-end seafood restaurants don't rely on just-caught timelines. Reputable seafood restaurant chefs usually work with trusted purveyors, sourcing the best product available in season and at peak quality. And, in many cases, fresh isn't always better than frozen.