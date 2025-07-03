The Brand Of Rice Ina Garten Always Has In Her Kitchen

Ina Garten has long been a darling of the food world thanks to "The Barefoot Contessa" show and her numerous cookbooks. Garten is known for simple dishes that are equal parts rich and rustic, so it's no wonder people love to see what she has in her pantry. It turns out her favorite kind of rice is RiceSelect Texmati rice for its delicious taste.

Not all brands of rice are the best, and sometimes the selection in a grocery store is overwhelming. That's why it's always nice to have recommendations from the Barefoot Contessa herself. Texmati is a cross between standard American long grain rice and basmati. It's known for being tender, light, and easy to grow within the United States — true basmati doesn't like the climate stateside. It has a nutty and sweet taste and lovely aroma that complements most any dish.

Texmati's parent variety, basmati rice, is originally from the foothills of the Himalayas, in what is now India and Pakistan. Perfect basmati rice is intensely fragrant, making it just as delicious as a side or the main event in dishes like biryani. It's what you'll get at most Indian and Pakistani restaurants in the U.S.