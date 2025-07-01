How To Clean The Cooler You Accidentally Let Mold All Winter Long
No one having a fun-filled summer wants it to end, but alas, there will be a final time the cooler is loaded with goodies and taken on an adventure each year. After a sunny season of packing your cooler like an expert (and unpacking it upon return), the expectation that you'll use it again might stop you from thoroughly cleaning it out one last time. Now the cooler has nothing but the long winter ahead to grow an entire microbial ecosystem for you to find and destroy Kaiju-style when the warm weather rolls around again. If that's you, don't worry.
To tackle the mayhem inside your gross cooler, grab some dish soap, something to scrub with, water (a hose works well), and baking soda. Remove the old beer and soda cans your past self left in the cooler first, then rinse it out. Take a sponge or a rag and scrub the inside of the cooler with dish soap and water. Make sure to get every last nook and cranny.
After rinsing the soapy water out, asses the situation to see if you need to repeat the process. If you've got mold, you can't just call it good here. No, you have to show it who's boss with baking soda. Sprinkle a layer of baking soda all around the inside of the cooler (a thick layer, at that) and let it sit for a while before rinsing it out. Be sure to let the cooler air dry fully before closing it up or you run the risk of a moldy cooler all over again.
How often should you clean a cooler?
The right way to use a cooler this summer is to make sure it's clean. But cleaning your cooler should happen more than once per year, especially if you're getting heavy use out of it. Coolers should be given a wipe down after every use to remove any grime or food bits before the next use. Again, make sure to let the cooler air dry fully before closing it. (This goes for soft-shell coolers, as well.)
Deep cleaning your cooler should be an every two to six months chore. If you use your cooler a lot or if it's particularly dirty or smelly, you'll need to clean it more regularly. For smells, try wiping down the cooler with a mix of white vinegar and water. If during a deep clean some stubborn stains won't go away, try rubbing some lemon juice on them. It's easy to forget that coolers need to be cleaned regularly amidst all the summer fun. While some are pretty efficient at maintaining their temperature, food doesn't stay safe in coolers for long, so remember to clean it out.