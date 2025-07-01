How To Clean The Cooler You Accidentally Let Mold All Winter Long

No one having a fun-filled summer wants it to end, but alas, there will be a final time the cooler is loaded with goodies and taken on an adventure each year. After a sunny season of packing your cooler like an expert (and unpacking it upon return), the expectation that you'll use it again might stop you from thoroughly cleaning it out one last time. Now the cooler has nothing but the long winter ahead to grow an entire microbial ecosystem for you to find and destroy Kaiju-style when the warm weather rolls around again. If that's you, don't worry.

To tackle the mayhem inside your gross cooler, grab some dish soap, something to scrub with, water (a hose works well), and baking soda. Remove the old beer and soda cans your past self left in the cooler first, then rinse it out. Take a sponge or a rag and scrub the inside of the cooler with dish soap and water. Make sure to get every last nook and cranny.

After rinsing the soapy water out, asses the situation to see if you need to repeat the process. If you've got mold, you can't just call it good here. No, you have to show it who's boss with baking soda. Sprinkle a layer of baking soda all around the inside of the cooler (a thick layer, at that) and let it sit for a while before rinsing it out. Be sure to let the cooler air dry fully before closing it up or you run the risk of a moldy cooler all over again.