Upgrade Your Hot Dog Toppings This Summer By Slapping Them Right On The Grill

Summertime means hot dogs cooked on the grill for charred and smoky flavor. Covering your fresh-off-the-grill frank with mustard, ketchup, or relish is classic, but you can also be more creative with toppings. Upgrade your favorite hot dog garnishes even more by putting them on the grill too. Head Weber Grill master Dustin Green talked up the idea to The Takeout and shared how to do it with one of America's best regional hot dogs.

"Hot dog toppings get even better with a quick spin on the grill," Green told us. "Take the classic Chicago-style dog — I like to throw the onions, tomatoes, and sport peppers on the grill for an extra layer of flavor. Grilling adds depth of flavor due to the Maillard reaction, which brings out natural sweetness and savory tastes." He recommended grilling ½-inch-thick slices of tomatoes and onions over direct high heat until they have grill marks and then cutting them up so the pieces fit nicely on the bun. Cook the drained sport peppers (Chicago's favorite hot pepper) in a grill pan, also directly over the heat, for a couple of minutes, giving an occasional toss.

Green doesn't forget the bread. "For a delicious dog, grill the bun for some added warmth, texture, and flavor," he said. He also sometimes spreads on seasoning. "For a classic hot dog, I usually skip extra seasoning on the bun. But if I'm putting a twist on it — say, a Cajun-style dog — I'll mix a little blackening spice into softened butter, spread it on the inside of the bun, and toast it on the grill," he suggested.