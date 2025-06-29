According To Land O Lakes, This Is The Best Way To Store Butter

There are acolytes on both sides of the butter storage debate — counter or fridge? Luckily there are no Romeo and Juliet-style fights on this topic, tearing families apart, but it is still important to know what's best. Land O Lakes has weighed in and says that the best way to store butter is in the fridge, no matter what kind of butter you buy.

There is a simple reason why: Butter can spoil. Basically, butter is made up of water, proteins, and fats. At room temperature, the water begins to interact with the fats and degrade them, leading to rancid, flavorless butter. If butter turns from a pale gold color to darker yellow, brown, or pink, it is a sign of spoilage. It might even begin to smell off or change texture.

Even refrigerated butter won't last forever. It maintains its best quality if used within about three months. Land O Lakes recommends you keep the butter in its original wrapping. Plastic wrap, plastic bags, or an airtight butter dish are better for partially used sticks. If you need your butter to last a few months, keep it in its original packaging and place it in the freezer. Properly stored butter will stay fresh in the freezer for four months past the "use by" date. Though it will be safe to use indefinitely, the quality will start to decrease after that point. The butter storage debate will surely rage on, but the food safety-minded will likely continue their refrigerator butter storage unabated.