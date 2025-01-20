The Unexpected Baking Tool That Will Soften Your Butter In No Time

When it's time to bake something tasty, cold butter can throw a wrench in your plans. Sure, you could leave it out for hours (who has the patience?), or toss it in the microwave — but then you risk melting it, which can wreak havoc on your dish. Melted butter won't cream properly with sugar, and it can leave your baked goods flat, dense, or oily. Softened butter, on the other hand, is essential for achieving the light, airy texture in cookies, cakes, and pastries.

A rolling pin is the unexpected hero you need. Yes, the same trusty tool that cleanly smooths out pie dough and pizza crusts can also save you from butter brick despair. Using a rolling pin to soften butter is quick and straightforward — no waiting, no guesswork. In just a few simple steps, your butter will go from solid to perfectly pliable, ready to ensure your baked goods turn out just right.