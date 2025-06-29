How Giada De Laurentiis Turns Brown Rice Into A Simply Delicious Breakfast Bowl

Giada De Laurentiis isn't always the most austere eater, if her recipe oeuvre is anything to go by. Her breakfast recipes include such dishes as tiramisu pancakes, candied bacon bites, and eggs Benedict with red-eye gravy, as well as her famous sheet pan French toast. Her everyday go-to, however, is something quite a bit plainer: She uses brown rice to make a breakfast bowl. Unlike many breakfast bowls, De Laurentiis' isn't fancied up with fruit or yogurt, and nor is it a Disney World-style extravaganza complete with eggs, fried potatoes, and sausage gravy. Instead, this minimalist masterpiece consists of nothing more than cooked brown rice with salt and olive oil. There may be a slight hint of seasoning from a bay leaf added to the rice water, but apart from that, it's just slightly salty, oiled rice.

De Laurentiis' brown rice bowl is certainly simple, and the TV personality seems to find it simply delicious, as well. She particularly enjoys what she refers to on her blog, Giadzy, as "the fat and decadence of the olive oil." Apart from its flavor, there's no denying that a bowl of brown rice is also a healthy way to start the day, because it's a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Nor is the olive oil really all that decadent, because it's the monounsaturated kind of "good fat" and may also have anti-inflammatory properties.