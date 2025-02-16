The Prep Step You Need For Quicker Brown Rice

Brown rice is much healthier than the more popular white rice. But it takes a very long time to cook, about 45 minutes. The element that makes rice healthier is the same thing that makes it take longer to cook — the bran. Brown rice has an outer coating called bran that the cooking liquid must penetrate (the only way that brown rice cooks). So, to shorten cooking time, the bran must be softened by soaking before you cook the brown rice.

To begin, rinse the rice to remove the excess starch. Then, gather the pot where you plan to cook the rice and add enough water to cover the rice plus a ¼ of an inch. Place the pot into the refrigerator overnight or at least six hours to soak. After soaking, replace the water at a ratio of one part rice to two parts water and cook the rice as you would normally, but reduce the cooking time to 20 minutes. The liquid should be completely gone, leaving behind perfectly cooked brown rice.