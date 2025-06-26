Our Least Favorite Pickles Are A Disaster In More Ways Than One
Market Pantry, one of Target's in-house grocery brands, is great for budget-friendly staples — but its dill pickles are a miss. In The Takeout's ultimate ranking of pickle brands, they landed squarely in last place. The flavor? Bland and forgettable. The texture? Unforgivably wrong. "An actual chore to bite into," the reviewer wrote. "I felt like my teeth were just sinking into it for what seemed like a strangely long time." In other words, not the crunchy, briny bliss we're all chasing when it comes to the pickled cucumber.
That's especially disappointing, considering that other Target grocery brands like Good & Gather have fared much better in past reviews. But when a pickle doesn't snap or bring any personality to the table, no amount of name-brand convenience can save it. With so many other options offering bold flavor, clean ingredients, and actual texture, there's really no reason to settle for a soggy spear.
Why Market Pantry's pickles came in dead last — and what makes a good pickle
There's no polite way to say it: These pickles went limp. Out of 15 different brands ranked by The Takeout, Market Pantry's dill spears landed firmly at the bottom. Why? "This one suffered from a real texture issue in ways that completely override the basic taste," wrote the reviewer. While the flavor wasn't offensive, it was "largely basic, with little interesting to offer." Ouch.
So what separates the duds from the standouts? The best store-bought pickles are crunchy, boldly seasoned, and made with a short list of recognizable ingredients. Visible "floaters" — think garlic cloves, dill sprigs, and mustard seeds — are usually a good sign. Pickles were scored on flavor, texture, ingredient quality, and visual appeal, and Market Pantry fell flat on all fronts. That muddy, soft bite just dragged the whole experience down.
Shelf-stable pickles like Market Pantry's are more likely to lose their crunch, especially when loaded with preservatives. For better texture, try the refrigerated varieties, or take it a step further and make your own at home. And if you're stuck with a disappointing jar, don't toss it just yet: There are a number of clever uses for leftover pickle juice.