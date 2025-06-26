Our Least Favorite Pickles Are A Disaster In More Ways Than One

There's no polite way to say it: These pickles went limp. Out of 15 different brands ranked by The Takeout, Market Pantry's dill spears landed firmly at the bottom. Why? "This one suffered from a real texture issue in ways that completely override the basic taste," wrote the reviewer. While the flavor wasn't offensive, it was "largely basic, with little interesting to offer." Ouch.

So what separates the duds from the standouts? The best store-bought pickles are crunchy, boldly seasoned, and made with a short list of recognizable ingredients. Visible "floaters" — think garlic cloves, dill sprigs, and mustard seeds — are usually a good sign. Pickles were scored on flavor, texture, ingredient quality, and visual appeal, and Market Pantry fell flat on all fronts. That muddy, soft bite just dragged the whole experience down.

Shelf-stable pickles like Market Pantry's are more likely to lose their crunch, especially when loaded with preservatives. For better texture, try the refrigerated varieties, or take it a step further and make your own at home. And if you're stuck with a disappointing jar, don't toss it just yet: There are a number of clever uses for leftover pickle juice.