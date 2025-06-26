Why Grilling Seafood Right From Frozen Is A Big Mistake

Cooking shortcuts are tempting, especially on a busy night. You're hungry, pressed for time, and that bag of frozen fish looks like an easy dinner solution. But when it comes to the grill, skipping the thaw is one shortcut that backfires fast. To find out why, we asked Trimell Hawkins, executive chef and culinary advisor at Current Backyard. "Frozen fish is the worst type of fish to grill," he told The Takeout.

"It tends to hold more water, so more must be done with it to grill [it] properly," Hawkins says. Since frozen seafood holds a lot of excess water, that moisture turns into steam the moment it hits the grill and blocks the surface from searing properly. Instead of a golden, caramelized crust, you end up with a soft texture, bland flavor, and fish that might still be raw at the center.

And it's not just about taste and texture, it's about technique. Forgoing the thaw is one of the most common mistakes people make when grilling seafood. If you want even browning, juicy texture, and a dinner that doesn't fall apart, take the time to thaw. It's the easiest fix with the biggest payoff.