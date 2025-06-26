Why Tomato Sauce Always Splatters And How You Can Stop It

The first solution is actually quite logical: Turn your heat down. Now this won't leave you with zero splatters, but you'll definitely have less of a mess to clean up at the end. Since the splatters happen due to steam build up, cooking your tomato sauce on a lower heat setting will essentially delay this process. As a bonus, cooking it low and slow will also produce a richer, more full-flavored sauce.

If possible, it's also wise to use a wide, deep pot rather than something shallow. This way your sauce has enough surface area to release steam from, and any splatters can be caught by the sides of the pan rather than your kitchen. You can also keep it partially covered with a lid to contain the splatters, while still allowing the steam to escape.

Stirring your tomato sauce frequently will also help, since this pushes any bubbles out sooner, rather than giving them time to erupt. And a word of safety advice: Make sure your arms are protected and you're not standing too close — because a tomato sauce splatter will burn way more than water. With these tips, you can hopefully reduce your kitchen clean up efforts. And if all else fails, there's always a good store-bought marinara sauce to save the day.