Ready to transform roasted carrots from bland and boring to a full-blown fiesta? Try seasoning them with Tajín Clásico. First created in 1985, Tajín is a Mexican spice blend that combines lime, sea salt, and mild chile peppers that are collected from only the best farms in Zapopan, Mexico. When sprinkled liberally, Tajín balances the carrots' natural sweetness with a playful heat, a zesty acidic boost, and savory salt, elevating them to a festive dinner side dish.

Toss raw carrots in a bit of oil to get the Tajín to stick. Although Tajín is fairly mild, if you're not used to seasoning with it, it's best to start with a light sprinkle. Give the carrots a quick taste test and add more as needed. Let the oven work its magic, allowing the natural sugars in the carrots to caramelize and absorb the tangy citrus flavors of Tajín. When the carrots are fork tender, remove them from the oven and transfer them to a plate. Garnish the carrots with freshly chopped cilantro, crema, and a squeeze of fresh lime (plus more Tajín if you wish). Serve the roasted carrots immediately alongside roasted pork tenderloin, shrimp skewers, grilled chicken, stewed black beans, or perfectly seared steaks.