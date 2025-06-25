Make Roasted Carrots Your Favorite Side Dish With This Mexican Spice Mix
Ready to transform roasted carrots from bland and boring to a full-blown fiesta? Try seasoning them with Tajín Clásico. First created in 1985, Tajín is a Mexican spice blend that combines lime, sea salt, and mild chile peppers that are collected from only the best farms in Zapopan, Mexico. When sprinkled liberally, Tajín balances the carrots' natural sweetness with a playful heat, a zesty acidic boost, and savory salt, elevating them to a festive dinner side dish.
Toss raw carrots in a bit of oil to get the Tajín to stick. Although Tajín is fairly mild, if you're not used to seasoning with it, it's best to start with a light sprinkle. Give the carrots a quick taste test and add more as needed. Let the oven work its magic, allowing the natural sugars in the carrots to caramelize and absorb the tangy citrus flavors of Tajín. When the carrots are fork tender, remove them from the oven and transfer them to a plate. Garnish the carrots with freshly chopped cilantro, crema, and a squeeze of fresh lime (plus more Tajín if you wish). Serve the roasted carrots immediately alongside roasted pork tenderloin, shrimp skewers, grilled chicken, stewed black beans, or perfectly seared steaks.
Tajín is great with raw carrots, too
Tajín packs a tangy, mildly spicy punch that makes even raw carrots exciting. If you've never thought to use carrots alongside sweet ingredients, it's time to reconsider. Pairing carrots with fruits like mango and pineapple enhances the natural sweetness, and a sprinkle of Tajín unites and enlivens all the flavors. Jicama and cucumber are nice additions too. Toss all your fruits and veggies in a bowl with fresh lime juice and a generous helping of Tajín, and let the salad chill together for a few minutes to allow the heat from the chiles to wake up and seep into the mixture.
Or, whip up a simple Tajín dip by combining Tajín with some Greek yogurt (or sour cream), fresh lemon juice, and finely chopped dill, and serve with raw baby carrots or square-cut carrot sticks. You can even make a fancy carrot ribbon salad with a Tajín dressing. Use a vegetable peeler to create thin carrot ribbons, then toss them with a dressing made from olive oil, honey, Tajín, salt, pepper, and cilantro. This salad is sweet, spicy, and acidic, and it's as delicious alongside a piece of seared salmon as it is straight out of the bowl.