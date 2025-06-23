Keep Pests Out Of Your Kitchen With The Leftovers Of Your Morning Brew

Do you enjoy a good cup of coffee in the morning? At noon? Way too late in the day? You aren't alone. We love coffee and sometimes coffee loves us back. Coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, so why not keep brewing those cups? (Within moderation, of course.) Now, if you're drinking multiple cups of coffee a day, you're probably also generating a lot of coffee grounds. Stop washing coffee grounds down the drain and start saving them for pest control. That's right: You can use leftover coffee grounds as a pest control method. All you need are the coffee grounds you used for your morning cup.

What you want to do is take the coffee grounds, make sure they're nice and dry, and sprinkle them around your plants and at entry points where bugs may meander. If you have any particular problem places where bugs seem to congregate, go ahead and sprinkle some there. You can even burn coffee grounds to repel mosquitoes by placing dry grounds in a bowl or on a flat surface and burning them like incense. Coffee grounds don't repel every type of bug out there, but they do work on ants, snails, slugs, worms, some beetles, and other creepy-crawlies which no one wants in their kitchen.