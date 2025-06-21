The Old School Fast Food Chain That Taco Bell Ran Out Of Business

When Taco Bell opened in 1962, it may have been the nation's first Mexican-ish fast food chain (albeit one that likely owed its success to an idea stolen from Mexican Americans). It didn't remain so for long, however, as it was soon joined by imitators including Del Taco (founded in 1964) and Taco John's (opened in 1969). Both of these competitors are still in existence, even though Taco Bell continues to dominate the market. A third taco chain, however, is long gone. Pup 'n' Taco opened its first location in Pasadena, California, in 1965, and eventually expanded to Colorado and New Mexico. Less than 20 years later, however, it would be out of business.

So what happened to Pup 'n' Taco? 99 of its locations were purchased by Taco Bell for around $50 million. Three restaurants in Albuquerque chose to buck the corporate takeover, instead changing the name to "Pop 'n' Taco." By the 20-tweens, even these last holdouts had closed up shop. Nostalgic Pup 'n' Taco fans, however, still remember the chain with fondness decades after its demise.