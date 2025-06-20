The Genius Way Bobby Flay Grills Onions Without Them Falling Apart

If the arrival of grilling season has traditionally filled you with anxiety, don't worry: The Takeout's guide to the ultimate backyard barbecue is here to help. Additionally, you can learn from the King of the Grill himself, Bobby Flay. The chef and TV fixture is a wealth of grilling info, including that one thing your burger needs for that perfect dining experience.

Meats are the centerpiece of every meal table during grilling season; vegetables and other ingredients seem secondary at best. However, it's undeniable how grilled onions can elevate every outdoor dish at a barbecue. But anyone who has tried grilling onions knows the struggle of keeping the layers together. Onions tend to fall apart easily during the grilling process, and they can even slip between the grates, creating a mess.

Flay's simple solution to this problem is to leave the skins on. "When I grill red onions, what I do is I actually keep the skin on so that they stay in circles, and then I take the skin off after they're grilled," he shared in a Food Network feature where he demonstrated his Grilled Eggplant Salad recipe.

This genius trick not only keeps the onion slices intact throughout the grilling process, but it also makes them easier to flip, as the skin helps prevent breakage. Additionally, it ensures that the onion's natural juices remain sealed in during cooking, enhancing its sweetness for that rich, chargrilled flavor everyone likes.