Here's What You Should (And Shouldn't) Drink After Eating A Salty Meal

Some of the most delicious meals and snack items are high in sodium. Pizza, ramen, chips, and Chinese takeout with extra soy are a few options that come to mind. It sucks that managing your sodium intake is a thing, because some of the tastiest foods are salty. But eating a salty meal can throw your body out of balance, making you feel sluggish or dehydrated pretty quickly. Even though it obviously makes sense to reach for something to drink to remedy the dehydration, it does matter what you choose to sip, as some beverages will do more harm than good.

A lot of people make the mistake of chasing a salty dish with a sweet drink like soda (guilty as charged), sweet tea, lemonade (even more guilty!), or even sports drinks. It might seem like the right move because those drinks feel refreshing, but the extra sugar just makes things worse. Your body is already working hard to rebalance itself after all that salt, and adding sugar into the mix can amplify bloating, thirst, and lethargy. What your body really wants and needs is water, plain and simple, because it corrects your fluid levels, rids your body of all the extra salt, and helps with bloating and dehydration symptoms.