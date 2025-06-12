Here's What NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Eats For Lunch On Every Game Day

As Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers continue to produce results in the 2025 NBA Finals, many have grown interested in how Haliburton has become such a strong force in the basketball world. While there are many things to analyze when it comes to the point guard's growth, a strong diet is often said to be a pillar of any athlete's success, and Haliburton is no different; the Pacers star likes to follow a set routine every game day, and one would not be complete without his go-to lunch of chicken, rice, and bread with a green juice.

While what constitutes green juice or smoothie varies depending on your recipe, Haliburton's low-key game day lunch is vital to his success on the court. The Pacers' #0 spoke about his diet in a 2023 interview with GQ, saying, "It's just about getting the right foods in my body and eating things that will keep me playing at a high level." In order to maintain this high level of competition, Haliburton also noted that he has a personal chef to keep him on track throughout the season. "Having someone with me every day that's making sure I'm eating the right things — correct portions has been very important for me," he explained. And while there are many pros and cons to being and having a personal chef, Haliburton clearly benefits from the support.