Here's What NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Eats For Lunch On Every Game Day
As Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers continue to produce results in the 2025 NBA Finals, many have grown interested in how Haliburton has become such a strong force in the basketball world. While there are many things to analyze when it comes to the point guard's growth, a strong diet is often said to be a pillar of any athlete's success, and Haliburton is no different; the Pacers star likes to follow a set routine every game day, and one would not be complete without his go-to lunch of chicken, rice, and bread with a green juice.
While what constitutes green juice or smoothie varies depending on your recipe, Haliburton's low-key game day lunch is vital to his success on the court. The Pacers' #0 spoke about his diet in a 2023 interview with GQ, saying, "It's just about getting the right foods in my body and eating things that will keep me playing at a high level." In order to maintain this high level of competition, Haliburton also noted that he has a personal chef to keep him on track throughout the season. "Having someone with me every day that's making sure I'm eating the right things — correct portions has been very important for me," he explained. And while there are many pros and cons to being and having a personal chef, Haliburton clearly benefits from the support.
What does Tyrese Haliburton eat on non-game days?
When it isn't game day, Haliburton's diet differs quite a lot, as he is able to be a bit more flexible with what he eats. While the NBA stalwart remains disciplined throughout the year, his typical meals are not quite as strict as what he has on game day. "Breakfast is probably going to be a little bigger. I love French toast, so it will be a big plate of French toast, eggs, and bacon, and I always have a smoothie with every meal, basically." Haliburton explained to GQ. He also adds that, rather than chicken, rice, and bread, he enjoys having sandwiches for lunch when he's not mere hours away from game time. Then, for dinner, Haliburton has two favorites — spicy tuna crispy rice and whatever pasta dish he can find.
While Haliburton has never spoken about his go-to cheat meal (something that seemingly every athlete has), he can't go to bed without some dessert. Butter cake is the Pacer's ideal sweet treat, but he usually opts for a slightly healthier one to end the day. "I'll drink a night shake before bed with ice cream, protein, and a bunch of stuff to just kind of hold weight and go to sleep," Haliburton concluded.