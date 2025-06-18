The Biggest Meat Marinating Mistake To Avoid This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best ways to both tenderize and add flavor to your meat is to use a marinade. Marinating is a fairly simple process, but there are still a few ways you can mess it up. One is to marinate meat for over 24 hours since doing so can make it mushy. Another is to throw away the marinade instead of repurposing it as a delicious sauce. Yet a third marinating mistake is one that many people are not aware of — adding solid ingredients to the mix. Rosangela Teodoro, who runs Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Cohasset, Massachusetts, explained to us, "The use of chunky spices in a marinade, although visually appealing, generally harms the preparation of the meat."

If, for example, you flavor your marinade with minced onions, whole peppercorns, or star anise pods, Teodoro said, "These ingredients will have a limited surface area of contact with the meat, and the flavor compounds in these ingredients will be released slowly and incompletely." This means they won't add much taste to the meat unless you get a bite containing one of the chunks. This may well be quite flavorful, but not in a good way. As the butcher warned, "Coarse spices are more prone to burning when exposed to direct high temperatures, drying out and charring quickly, and consequently, leading to a bitter taste that will be transferred to the meat." She also noted, "Large pieces of seasoning, such as whole garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs ... can give the meat an undesirable texture as they can interfere with the formation of a uniform crust if the marinade is not removed properly."