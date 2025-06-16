The Reason It's So Hard To Copyright Recipes

Considering how much work can go into an original recipe — ingredient sourcing, countless experiments, even academic research — it feels unintuitive that you can't simply copyright your creation. The main reason for this is that the law considers recipes to be a mix of ideas and facts — and ideas and facts are not copyrightable. If all you do is create a list of ingredients and some straightforward instructions, it will be seen as a factual document that helps others recreate the idea.

This might sound unfair at first, but if you imagine how things would go if we started copyrighting facts and ideas, it soon starts to make sense. For instance, once one person creates and copyrights the classic mac and cheese recipe, no one else could share that recipe again. And how much would you need to change to make a recipe your own? Use 160 grams of cheese instead of 150 grams? That sounds like it would get complicated pretty fast.

The fact that ingredients and instructions aren't copyrightable is also linked to the concept of secret recipes. The original Coca-Cola recipe is famously locked away in a vault in Atlanta because that's the only way to protect it. If the recipe went public, there would be nothing Coca-Cola could legally do to stop people from reproducing it as they pleased.