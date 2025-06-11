Upgrade Your Everyday Scrambled Eggs With A Bit Of Cereal
Scrambled eggs are fluffy and creamy at the same time, easy to cook, and pack a solid nutritional punch. That's why they're a fan favorite, but if you're burned out on the usual texture, why not toss in some unique add-ins to make them new and exciting again? To that end, we suggest grabbing a box of corn flakes — yes, the cereal — and adding them to your scramble. Toss them in for a little extra crunch, adding the corn flakes to the eggs when the scramble is partially done so they don't get soaked and soggy.
The history of Kellogg's Corn Flakes is even worse than you knew, but the cereal itself is actually a staple in savory cooking. People use it to batter fried foods – like chicken tenders or fish fillets — or top off casseroles. Basically, you can't really get a crunch quite like the crunch from corn flakes. When you toss this cereal into your scrambled eggs, you break up the silky and monotonous texture with pops of crunch, and the mildly sweet flavor profile blends right into whatever it's surrounded by.
More ways to cook up eggs with corn flakes
Tossing corn flakes in with your scrambled eggs is just one way to enjoy the crispy treat. You can also add them into an omelet filling for more crunch and texture. We love toasting our corn flakes up with chili oil and topping off egg dishes for an extra burst of heat, salt, and umami. This spicy, crunchy topping is especially delicious when paired with eggs fried in lots of butter — fully cooked whites and softly done yolks are preferred here!
Another of our personal favorites are microwave "chilaquiles." You can steam veggies of your choice — like beans, peppers, and onions — and even poach an egg right in the microwave. Then, instead of, or in addition to, adding corn chips, you can toss in your corn flakes before mixing the whole bowl of ingredients together and microwaving it all again so it's nice and warm. This recipe is a real lifesaver, especially in the hot months of summer when the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven or stove. The texture and flavor combo is a win-win in our books, and we'd bet it will be in yours, too.