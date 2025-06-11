Scrambled eggs are fluffy and creamy at the same time, easy to cook, and pack a solid nutritional punch. That's why they're a fan favorite, but if you're burned out on the usual texture, why not toss in some unique add-ins to make them new and exciting again? To that end, we suggest grabbing a box of corn flakes — yes, the cereal — and adding them to your scramble. Toss them in for a little extra crunch, adding the corn flakes to the eggs when the scramble is partially done so they don't get soaked and soggy.

The history of Kellogg's Corn Flakes is even worse than you knew, but the cereal itself is actually a staple in savory cooking. People use it to batter fried foods – like chicken tenders or fish fillets — or top off casseroles. Basically, you can't really get a crunch quite like the crunch from corn flakes. When you toss this cereal into your scrambled eggs, you break up the silky and monotonous texture with pops of crunch, and the mildly sweet flavor profile blends right into whatever it's surrounded by.