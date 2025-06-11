How Long Can Wine Sit In A Hot Car For?

The "baby on board" sign in my rear window is just an illustration of a wine bottle strapped into a car seat. But even though your soon-to-be-popped bottles may appear to be enjoying their warm weather ride-along, too much time spent in a hot car can covertly putrefy your pinot. Don't want to pour your precious cargo down the drain? If the temp tips 70 degrees Fahrenheit, don't leave your wine in the car.

While you can't exactly set your alarm for the point at which heat impacts your vino, the wine world is pretty clear on 80 degrees Fahrenheit being the red zone where your wine literally begins to "cook" itself. When it comes to flavor, some of the totally bummer hallmarks of heat damage can include wine that tastes like you simmered bland fruit in a slow cooker or cracked open a bottle of vinegar. A cork that's bulging out above the bottle mouth is another sign — this lets a little wine leak out while allowing oxygen in. And — because of that newly introduced oxygen — odd or off-colors are a distinct possibility (whites get darker, reds turn brown). Technically, drinking a glass of this tawny stew isn't going to make you sick, but your pour certainly won't be worth the stunning number of grapes it takes to make a single bottle of wine.

Parked cars heat up unbelievably fast on hot days. A manageable 80 degrees Fahrenheit can blaze into the triple digits in just 10 minutes — even with the windows cracked. You wouldn't leave a pint of chocolate chip cookie dough in there to fend for itself, so treat your cab sauv with the same respect. Got an errand to run post-wine shop? Stash those unopened roadies in your shopping bag and take them with you.