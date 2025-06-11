Hate Eating Inside Fast Food Restaurants? Research Shows You're Not Alone

This doesn't come to a surprise to me, only because we've been following this movement for a while at The Takeout. A lot of it has to do with, yes, our overall habit shift during the pandemic, when we all became accustomed to taking our food to go. I'm guessing this shaped the way young people saw routines around food, and, as they grew older, taking it to go solidified into more of a firm preference. The whole digital-heavy lifestyle thing for Gen Z is important, too, as Gen Z regularly interacts with technology to get through daily life.

That being said, it's also tempting to order using mobile apps, especially when they are full of things like discounts, rewards programs, and offers. If you're already conveniently using your phone to order, and your food's wrapped up and ready to go when you stop in to pick it up, then why bother sitting down at the restaurant to eat it? You can always go home, put on your pajamas, and catch up on TV while munching on your fried chicken. Pretty much everyone's doing it — and that's not an exaggeration. There's data to back that up.