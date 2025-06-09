Is 'Red Espresso' Actually A Good Alternative To Regular Coffee?

Move over, matcha. When it comes to the wide world of morning beverages, there's yet another earthy contender that has been gaining ground: red espresso. Made from finely ground leaves from the rooibos plant and brewed just like espresso, this caffeine-free option is being positioned as a gentler alternative to coffee. But is it really worth swapping your morning Americano for a shot of red?

We decided to ask Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a coffee expert, former barista, and creator of the Home Coffee Expert. "Red espresso is something I've made a few times, mostly out of curiosity," Woodburn-Simmonds explains. "It tastes nothing like traditional espresso." Instead, it has a pleasant flavor all its own. "Red espresso has a sweet, strong, aromatic tea flavor that is almost reminiscent of milky chai without the warmth of the spices," Woodburn-Simmonds says.

Regular espresso is made from coffee beans, whereas red espresso is made from rooibos, a shrubby plant native to South Africa and an integral part of its culture. Known for its naturally sweet, slightly nutty flavor and deep red color when brewed, rooibos has been consumed for hundreds of years. The red espresso version takes the same leaves and grinds them into a fine powder that's pressurized and pulled through an espresso machine, just like coffee.

"The milky coffee drinks, such as a latte and flat white, are quite nice with red espresso, as they're not wildly dissimilar to chai or matcha lattes that are extremely popular. The milk rounds out the rooibos flavor and gives a rich and sweet drink that can be very enjoyable," Woodburn-Simmonds advises, especially when using the best tea latte ratio.