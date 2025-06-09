For Smoother Coffee, Don't Skip The Blooming Process

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the mistakes you may be making with pour-over-coffee — or with any kind of coffee, for that matter — is to forget to bloom the grounds before you add the bulk of the water. Blooming may be part of how Alton Brown makes his perfect cup of coffee, but it's not a complicated undertaking that involves expensive equipment. As former barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds explained, "Blooming coffee is adding a small amount of water, about double the weight of the grounds' worth, before adding more for brewing to allow the trapped carbon dioxide and other gases in the grounds to escape."

Woodburn-Simmonds, who blogs at Home Coffee Expert, told The Takeout, "Removing the carbon dioxide from the grounds allows them to interact better with the hot water for brewing. This gives better extraction for better flavor." The technique, which he said is also called "pre-infusion" or "low-pressure pre-infusion," may be most familiar to aficionados of espresso, French press, and pour-over coffee. In Woodburn-Simmonds' opinion, however, "This technique is useful in all coffee brewing methods."