Why Coconut Cake Belongs On Your Juneteenth Cookout Menu

With Juneteenth coming up, you may be trying to figure out what foods and drinks should be served specifically for the holiday. Celebrations often involve outdoor gatherings, providing a great opportunity to take advantage of the grilling season while observing history. Although deciding how much food to make at your cookout is its own story entirely, we recommend you make sure to include some coconut cake for dessert, as its ties to Black history and culture run deep. That connection dates back to the original cakewalks, a game created by enslaved people in the pre-Civil War South.

For those uninitiated, before the cakewalk became staples of block parties and holiday parties, it was an activity done by slaves to mock their captors and entertain themselves. While the exact origins of the cakewalk aren't clear, the practice has been fairly well-documented. Each participant would dress up and do a dance meant to mimic and parody the dances done at their slave owners' extravagant ballroom parties. The plantation owners judged the contestants, and in the end, whoever did the dance best would be rewarded with a cake (oftentimes a coconut cake) as a prize. Suffice it to say, the original cakewalk differed vastly from the iterations seen today.