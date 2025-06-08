The Country That Exports The Most Candy Is Smaller Than Montana
Candy is a beloved and widely popular treat in nearly every part of the world, but some countries contribute far more sugary confections to the global market than others. Germany is the country that exports the most candy by a significant margin. In 2023, Germany exported over $2 billion worth of sugar confectionery, followed by China at just shy of $1.5 billion and Mexico rounding out the top three at nearly $1.1 billion, according to data from the World Bank. Interestingly, China exported slightly more candy by weight (467.5 million kilograms) than Germany, which exported 428.5 million kilograms. However, when it comes to dollar value, Germany is the clear winner, accounting for nearly 13% of total global candy exports in 2022, according to research from Tendata.
Candy might not be the first culinary delight that comes to mind when you think of Germany (perhaps that would be Oktoberfest beer or Volkswagen's bestselling sausages), but the country is home to several of the world's largest candy manufacturers, including Haribo and Storck, the company behind Werther's Original. Quite impressive for a country smaller than Montana and three other U.S. states.
Why Germany exports so much candy
It may seem surprising that a country nearly 28 times smaller than the United States exports such an impressive quantity of candy, but it turns out Germany's exporting power extends far beyond sugar confectionery. Although Germany is hardly a giant when it comes to size, it's the world's third-largest exporter of goods and services behind only China and the United States, according to the World Population Review. Germany's principal exports are motor vehicles, chemicals, and machinery. In fact, the World Population Review reports that Germany was also the top exporter of cars by value in 2023, but we still think the country's domination of the international candy market is more impressive. Oh, and in case you were wondering where all that candy is going, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), the United States is the top destination for Germany's candy exports, receiving $290 million worth of gummies, caramels, and other sugary treats in 2023.
Germany exports plenty of candy to other parts of the world, but Germans also have an impressive sweet tooth in their own right. Statista found that Germans consume nearly 29 pounds of candy per capita annually, more than any other country. Some favorites include Haribo gummies (which we've ranked from worst to best), marzipan, and caramels like Toffifee, Riesen, and Werther's Original.