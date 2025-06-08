The Country That Exports The Most Candy Is Smaller Than Montana 

Candy is a beloved and widely popular treat in nearly every part of the world, but some countries contribute far more sugary confections to the global market than others. Germany is the country that exports the most candy by a significant margin. In 2023, Germany exported over $2 billion worth of sugar confectionery, followed by China at just shy of $1.5 billion and Mexico rounding out the top three at nearly $1.1 billion, according to data from the World Bank. Interestingly, China exported slightly more candy by weight (467.5 million kilograms) than Germany, which exported 428.5 million kilograms. However, when it comes to dollar value, Germany is the clear winner, accounting for nearly 13% of total global candy exports in 2022, according to research from Tendata.

Candy might not be the first culinary delight that comes to mind when you think of Germany (perhaps that would be Oktoberfest beer or Volkswagen's bestselling sausages), but the country is home to several of the world's largest candy manufacturers, including Haribo and Storck, the company behind Werther's Original. Quite impressive for a country smaller than Montana and three other U.S. states.