The Soup Mix Matthew McConaughey Adds To Burgers For Extra Flavor

Matthew McConaughey has love for many traditional American foods — he's even spoken glowingly about ketchup. But the Texas-born actor is also a bit of a foodie, and he likes to give some red-white-and-blue standbys his own spin. McConaughey uses some unique ingredients in his tuna salad, for example (Peas and jalapeño chips are just two of them). And when it comes to burgers, McConaughey amps up the flavor by blending dry onion soup mix with the meat.

McConaughey revealed the tip in an "America's Test Kitchen" video when asked how he'd want a cheeseburger if it was his last one. He confirmed that he likes a little onion soup mix mixed into ground beef with a high fat content. His ideal cheeseburger would also be topped with American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, thick red onion, pickled jalapeños, avocado, spicy Texas Heat dill pickles, and maybe bacon, on a soft white bun that's been steamed, not toasted.

While the piled-high cheeseburger is McConaughey's own creation, jazzing up burgers with onion soup mix has been around for a while. It provides a deep flavor that's distributed throughout the beef, and also seasons it thoroughly since it has a lot of salt. The classic brand is Lipton's, with ingredients including onions, salt, sugar, and soy sauce. Lipton's actually calls it Soup & Dip Mix since it's used so often to make chip dip. Onion soup mix is a secret weapon for meatloaf, and it lends oniony flavor to foods like mac & cheese, chili, or roasted potatoes.