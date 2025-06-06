This State Produces The Most Mushrooms

When you learned about the fifty states as a kid, you were probably given a couple of facts to remember each state by, some of which involved food. It's a lot easier for a child to remember that Idaho is the potato state than it is for them to remember, say, the 1892 labor riots in Coeur d'Alene. So Wisconsin is the cheese state, Maine is the lobster state, and so on and so forth. But what is the mushroom state? Who do we have to thank for our delicious little creminis and brawny, filling portobellos — and hopefully not any of the poisonous ones AI-generated mushroom guides would have us eat? The answer, as it turns out, is Pennsylvania — thanks in large part to one small town.

Pennsylvania produces 69% of all mushrooms in the United States, and in 2023, produced over 400 million pounds of mushrooms. Only California, a state three and a half times the size of Pennsylvania, comes close to the Keystone State in terms of mushroom production, producing a mere 82.5 million pounds of mushrooms in 2023. The center of this fungal empire is Kennett Square, a town of about 6,000 people in Pennsylvania's Chester County, but mushrooms are grown in other parts of the state, as well, mostly concentrated in the south and the southeast.