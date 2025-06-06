Oil The Meat Or Oil The Pan: Which Method Is Better For Your Steak?

Using oil when grilling steak in a pan is a common method for getting the most delicious meat possible, but many cooks' opinions differ on how to apply the oil in the first place. While many are prone to adding oil directly to the pan before cooking the steak, it's typically optimal to coat the steak itself in oil.

We asked Russell Kook, the chef and culinary director of The Bellevue Chicago for his advice on the matter. Kook advocated for oiling the steak for a few key reasons, the most notable of which are simplicity and taste. For starters, oiling a pan can be messy and produce excessive smoke — especially when using olive oil, which is one of the best fats for cooking steak. "Oiling the steak instead of the pan keeps things cleaner and calmer," Kook explained, "When you add oil to a hot pan, it can start smoking almost instantly [...] Oiling the meat helps avoid that drama and keeps the smoke alarm quiet [...] With a hot pan, a splash of oil turns into a mess real fast." Furthermore, oiling the meat rather than the pan also allows you to cold-sear your steak, which is one of the best ways for beginners to cook the dish.