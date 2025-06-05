How Elvis' Favorite Soda Is Connected To One Of His Biggest Hits

If you listen to the lyrics of "All Shook Up," it sounds like someone singing about being crazy in love ... but could it be that it's a love song to a soft drink and not a person? Okay, probably not, but Elvis Presley was a huge Pepsi fan, and he stipulated that there must always be a full case in the pantry at Graceland. (Elvis preferred to chug Gatorade onstage.) Coincidentally, the song was also said to have been inspired by that same soda, although The King's beverage preference was not part of the process.

The way the story goes, songwriter Otis Blackwell was sitting in the office of Shalimar Publishing, and in walked a man named Al Stanton. Stanton, one of Shalimar's owners, was shaking a bottle of Pepsi, something people did back in the '50s. (Was it less carbonated back then, and the fizz needed a bit of a boost to activate? We may never know.) At any rate, mid-shake, Stanton supposedly told Blackwell that he should pen a tune called "All Shook Up." History does not reveal whether Stanton then sprayed Blackwell with the shaken soda, although it seems unlikely, as Blackwell delivered the song two days later.

Elvis, who also shares a songwriting credit on "All Shook Up," had a different story to tell, and one in which Pepsi played no part. According to him, he had a dream that shook him, and this inspired him to write the song.