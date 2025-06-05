Bruce Springsteen Is Dining In The Dark With This Childhood Classic
We all know Bruce "The Boss" Springsteen for his contributions to American rock and roll. Historically, he has focused on working-class values, but it turns out his favorite sandwich is just as humble as the issues he sings about. In a rapid-fire interview he did on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" some years ago, Colbert asked him about his favorite sandwich of all time.
He tells Colbert, "That's easy. Three A.M., peanut butter and jelly, big glass of milk." Can't go wrong with a classic, especially one that all ages pretty much enjoy. Considering his job, Springsteen probably keeps later hours than most of us — I can imagine a peanut butter and jelly sandwich hits even better after the night of a show. And, the fact that he enjoys the financial windfall that comes with being a celebrity of his status, it's refreshing that he doesn't tinker with his peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by using gourmet ingredients sourced from far-flung locales. He just likes the standard-issue version with milk. And no mention of a plant-based milk, either. Celebrities! They're just like us, everyday folk!
Bruce Springsteen cooks one breakfast specialty
Though Springsteen wasn't exactly a natural in the kitchen, the one thing he learned to cook was for his kids: pancakes. He recounts this fact in his autobiography, "Born to Run," where he mentions that it took plenty of mistakes before he was able to make a version his family would grow to love. A late-night peanut butter and jelly sandwich is decidedly easier, but it has much less of a loving touch — a dad's gotta do what a dad's gotta do.
Springsteen didn't tell Colbert what his preferred bread type was, nor did he say which brand of peanut butter or which type of jelly he likes (or if he's a skim versus whole milk guy), but honestly, in the middle of the night, it probably doesn't matter. Pretty much anything tastes good around then, so unless you have an allergy, I think we can agree that a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a fairly safe bet to munch on when everyone else around you is asleep. Bonus points if you can make one without making a mess.