Bruce Springsteen Is Dining In The Dark With This Childhood Classic

We all know Bruce "The Boss" Springsteen for his contributions to American rock and roll. Historically, he has focused on working-class values, but it turns out his favorite sandwich is just as humble as the issues he sings about. In a rapid-fire interview he did on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" some years ago, Colbert asked him about his favorite sandwich of all time.

He tells Colbert, "That's easy. Three A.M., peanut butter and jelly, big glass of milk." Can't go wrong with a classic, especially one that all ages pretty much enjoy. Considering his job, Springsteen probably keeps later hours than most of us — I can imagine a peanut butter and jelly sandwich hits even better after the night of a show. And, the fact that he enjoys the financial windfall that comes with being a celebrity of his status, it's refreshing that he doesn't tinker with his peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by using gourmet ingredients sourced from far-flung locales. He just likes the standard-issue version with milk. And no mention of a plant-based milk, either. Celebrities! They're just like us, everyday folk!