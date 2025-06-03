Humphrey Bogart Ate These Breakfast Foods For Lunch Every Day

How did one of cinema's greatest tough guys begin his day? In a poem called "Humphrey Bogart's Breakfast," Oliver James Lomax imagined a morning meal consisting of black coffee, cigarettes, and bourbon. According to Bogart, however, he always started his morning with tea, not coffee. In a 1942 interview he gave to Photoplay (reprinted in ClickAmericana), he said, "Here I am ready to murder off a half dozen guys on the set in another hour, and what do I do? I drink tea for breakfast. Isn't that a laugh?" (The cigarette part may have been true, though, according to a photo of him breakfasting on the set of "The African Queen.") Even though Bogart wasn't big on starting his day with solid food, his favorite lunch was that classic combo of bacon and eggs, typically considered more of a breakfast thing.

At the time of the interview, Bogie admitted he was stuck in somewhat of a rut when it came to his eating habits. He only liked plain cooking and wanted steaks or chops for dinner (his wife got pretty sick of this). His lunch options were even more limited. Although he said he tried to talk himself into making different choices, he kept returning to the same thing day after day. As he put it, "All morning while I'm strangling some actor to death, I think to myself, 'Shall I have a salad or lamb chops?' What do I end up with? Eggs and bacon. The waiter doesn't even take my order anymore. He sees me coming and that's it."