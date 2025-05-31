Whatever Happened To Ghia From Shark Tank?
Mélanie Masarin ventured to market her company Ghia as more than just another beverage. Ghia was meant to help consumers completely reimagine the drinking experience altogether. Masarin came to "Shark Tank" to showcase her idea for a non-alcoholic aperitif crafted for people who wanted other options from the bar. Instead of a basic juice or soda alternative, Ghia drinks had a layered, complex, and intentionally bold flavor designed to mimic the bitterness and bite typically found in spirits-based drinks. All so you can get in the zone without the boozy effects.
Masarin's inspiration came from her childhood summers along the Mediterranean, where drinking was more about gathering and slowing down than getting tipsy. Those early memories of clinking glasses before dinner planted the idea that maybe a drink didn't need to come with a buzz to be special. Years later, after a career in branding and design, she launched Ghia to bring that idea to life.
One thing that stands out about the product besides its mission is the ingredient list. The drink is packed with herbal and citrus-forward ingredients like yuzu, lemon balm, and gentian root. There's a touch of sweetness from dates and a bitter edge from rhubarb and rosemary, making it feel more sophisticated and unlike any non-alcoholic cocktail you've tasted before.
By the time Ghia arrived to "Shark Tank," it had already developed a distinct identity that was stylish, purposeful, and rooted in a desire to rethink how we socialize. Though her pitch was largely successful, Masarin left without a deal and would have to find alternative investors to back her drink company.
What happened to Ghia on Shark Tank?
When Mélanie pitched Ghia on Season 14, Episode 4, she entered the room with a vibrant smile, a polished brand, and a clear message: The future of drinking doesn't have to include alcohol. She talked about how she believed every restaurant in the near future was going to have a non-alcoholic drink section on their menu.
Her ask was $250,000 for 5% equity, placing Ghia's valuation at $5 million. The presentation was confident and well-rehearsed. Masarin stated that Ghia was already in 750 locations and the sales were growing rapidly. She handed out samples of Ghia's non-alcoholic aperitif to each of the Sharks, explaining the different ways one could consume the drink.
Kevin and Robert seemed immediately impressed, with Robert noting that it reminded him of Campari. Unfortunately, Daymond and Lori said they loved Mélanie but would be unable to endorse a drink they couldn't themselves enjoy. Robert showed early interest and even floated an offer, exactly what Masarin had asked for — $250,000 for 5% equity. However, O'Leary quickly jumped in, informing her he also had an offer he wanted to throw out there. Robert quickly made it clear he wasn't interested in negotiating or competing with any other Sharks. If Masarin entertained Kevin O'Leary, Robert threatened to withdraw his bid.
When Masarin stated that she didn't think it would be fair not to listen to O'Leary's competing offer, Herjavec withdrew his offer. O'Leary, in typical fashion, proposed $250,000 for 10%, doubling the equity. Masarin hesitated, unwilling to give up that much stake, and ultimately walked away without a deal.
Ghia after Shark Tank
Many thought Herjavec was rude and power drunk for not allowing her to at least hear the offer, as he didn't technically have to negotiate anything and could have stood firm on his offer. Nonetheless, the appearance wasn't a failure. Ghia had managed to get its product and message out in front of millions of viewers. The pitch made it clear that Masarin was confident in her vision, even if she had to pursue it without a Shark by her side.
Following the "Shark Tank" episode, Ghia continued to expand its Le Spritz offerings. Notably, the company introduced the Sumac & Chili flavor, catering to consumers seeking a spicier, more adventurous non-alcoholic beverage. This expansion reflected Ghia's commitment to diversifying its product line and responding to customer preferences.
In addition to product expansion, Ghia reformulated its original aperitif to enhance its concentration. The updated formula increased the servings per 500 milliliter bottle from 10 to 17, providing consumers with more value and versatility in creating their own non-alcoholic cocktails. Ghia also broadened its retail presence, securing placements in major retailers such as Whole Foods and Wegmans. The brand's partnership with Sweetgreen further extended its reach, aligning Ghia with health-conscious consumers seeking premium non-alcoholic options.
Is Ghia still in business?
Ghia remains active in the industry, and doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. In terms of financial backing, Ghia has attracted investment from notable entities like Pernod Ricard, the owner of Absolut Vodka and Beefeater Gin. While the exact stake and valuation details have not been publicly disclosed, this partnership signifies confidence in Ghia's potential within the non-alcoholic sector. Herjavec clearly missed his chance to back a multi-million dollar company that looks like it'll be around for quite some time.
On social media, Ghia has cultivated a substantial following with over 100,000 followers currently on Instagram. The brand actively engages its audience through visually appealing content, product announcements, and lifestyle inspiration; reinforcing its position in the non-alcoholic beverage market. Overall, Ghia's strategic product development, retail expansion, and robust online presence have solidified its status as a leading player in the non-alcoholic aperitif space, demonstrating the brand's ability to thrive post-"Shark Tank."
What's next for Ghia?
Ghia continues to evolve as founder Mélanie Masarin steers the brand toward new horizons. The company is actively exploring international expansion, aiming to introduce its non-alcoholic aperitifs to markets beyond the United States. Masarin has already taken the product back to her home country, France, for starters. This move is in line with Ghia's mission to redefine social drinking experiences globally. It's not confirmed whether this global route will only be online, but Ghia appears to be working toward getting its product into retail stores in addition to offering international shipping.
The brand has recently introduced a "trippy" Ghianduja hazelnut spread that contains a nine-compound blend that makes you feel good and relaxed. Additionally, there's "Le Fizz," a sparkling beverage infused with strawberry and orange blossom flavors packaged in a wine bottle to enhance its appeal for social occasions. This newcomer complements Ghia's existing lineup, which includes the original aperitif and the ready-to-drink "Le Spritz" cans. Ghia's commitment to accessibility is evident in its expanding retail presence, but the brand has secured shelf space in major retailers like Target; making its products more readily available to a broader audience with the goal of normalizing non-alcoholic options in everyday settings.
As mentioned, Mélanie appears to be very involved with her consumers through social media and sending out consistent updates about the direction of the company and any new offerings. Through Ghia's website you can see featured recipes, referral programs that give customers a discount for referring someone else, subscription packages, and more.