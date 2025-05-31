Whatever Happened To Ghia From Shark Tank?

Mélanie Masarin ventured to market her company Ghia as more than just another beverage. Ghia was meant to help consumers completely reimagine the drinking experience altogether. Masarin came to "Shark Tank" to showcase her idea for a non-alcoholic aperitif crafted for people who wanted other options from the bar. Instead of a basic juice or soda alternative, Ghia drinks had a layered, complex, and intentionally bold flavor designed to mimic the bitterness and bite typically found in spirits-based drinks. All so you can get in the zone without the boozy effects.

Masarin's inspiration came from her childhood summers along the Mediterranean, where drinking was more about gathering and slowing down than getting tipsy. Those early memories of clinking glasses before dinner planted the idea that maybe a drink didn't need to come with a buzz to be special. Years later, after a career in branding and design, she launched Ghia to bring that idea to life.

One thing that stands out about the product besides its mission is the ingredient list. The drink is packed with herbal and citrus-forward ingredients like yuzu, lemon balm, and gentian root. There's a touch of sweetness from dates and a bitter edge from rhubarb and rosemary, making it feel more sophisticated and unlike any non-alcoholic cocktail you've tasted before.

By the time Ghia arrived to "Shark Tank," it had already developed a distinct identity that was stylish, purposeful, and rooted in a desire to rethink how we socialize. Though her pitch was largely successful, Masarin left without a deal and would have to find alternative investors to back her drink company.