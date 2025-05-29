Trump's Memecoin Banquet Meal Has Social Media Gagging

Guests left with angry hearts and empty stomachs after attending a less-than-subpar dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Billed as "the most exclusive invitation in the world," only 220 of the top $TRUMP memecoin spenders were allowed to attend the black-tie gala. After giving a short speech, the president hurriedly left the event in a helicopter, leaving guests to face a disappointing dinner.

Nicholas Pinto, a 25-year-old attendee, described the food as "trash." According to The Street, Pinto later added, "Walmart steak, man. Everyone at my table was saying the food was some of the worst food that they ever had." Pinto added that the beverage options were limited to water and Trump-branded wine.

Other guests were quick to agree with Pinto's sentiment, including John Harper, a seasoned Bitcoin investor. "I've been to weddings at Holiday Inns with better food," he shared. Later, he quipped that one of the menu's entrees — the halibut — "tasted like it came from a Costco freezer aisle."