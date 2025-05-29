Trump's Memecoin Banquet Meal Has Social Media Gagging
Guests left with angry hearts and empty stomachs after attending a less-than-subpar dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Billed as "the most exclusive invitation in the world," only 220 of the top $TRUMP memecoin spenders were allowed to attend the black-tie gala. After giving a short speech, the president hurriedly left the event in a helicopter, leaving guests to face a disappointing dinner.
Nicholas Pinto, a 25-year-old attendee, described the food as "trash." According to The Street, Pinto later added, "Walmart steak, man. Everyone at my table was saying the food was some of the worst food that they ever had." Pinto added that the beverage options were limited to water and Trump-branded wine.
Other guests were quick to agree with Pinto's sentiment, including John Harper, a seasoned Bitcoin investor. "I've been to weddings at Holiday Inns with better food," he shared. Later, he quipped that one of the menu's entrees — the halibut — "tasted like it came from a Costco freezer aisle."
The Memecoin Banquet Menu
The memecoin banquet had a simple menu: an organic greens salad, pan-seared halibut with a citrus reduction sauce, filet mignon (probably well-done, since that's how Trump eats his steak) with a demi-glaze, and some bread. The sides included mashed potatoes and vegetables, including carrots and what looks like zucchini, according to a photo from X user, Molly Ploofkins.
220 people collectively spent an estimated $148 million on Trump's memecoin and were rewarded with this dinner. pic.twitter.com/ZxI3pfauyr
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 24, 2025
The quality of the food — and lack of quantity — left a bad taste in the mouth of many guests. For starters, the meal was served on worn-out, faded dishware, which screamed anything but glamorous. As TikTok user Earl Deadsby pointed out, the texture and shape of the mashed potatoes seems to indicate the use of an ice cream scooper for plating. A burger and fries from McDonald's, which is known to be a presidential favorite, would have been better.
@earldeadsby
It was the event of the season
Pinto said the meal had one saving grace: The bread and the butter were more than palatable. However, he did grab a substantial bite to eat before heading to an after-party following the underwhelming gala. The experience gives a new meaning to the phrase "put your money where your mouth is."