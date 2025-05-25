The Marinara Sauce Recall That Posed Real Danger 

Store-bought marinara is a wholesome and convenient weeknight dinner favorite for millions of Americans, but this popular pasta sauce can be alarmingly dangerous. Marinara sauce recalls have affected millions of consumers over the years in the United States. Some jarred tomato-based sauces have been pulled from the shelves for relatively benign reasons like labeling errors, but others have been recalled for far more concerning reasons. One of the most disconcerting marinara sauce recalls occurred in 2005 when Acme recalled thousands of jars of the grocery store's Signature Select brand Spaghetti Traditional Sauce over fears of contamination with foreign materials.

As it turns out, those foreign materials were pieces of plastic and glass. Spaghetti sauce with chunks of glass mixed in is not only incredibly unappetizing, but it also poses a real danger. Beyond the obvious risk of cuts and injuries to the mouth, throat, and gut, accidentally swallowing glass can result in seriously uncomfortable symptoms like fever, chills, bloating, and chest and abdominal pain.