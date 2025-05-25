Why Is Vietnamese Coffee So Strong?

If you've ever tried Vietnamese coffee, you probably haven't forgotten the experience. It's super strong, thick, and packs way more of a punch than your average morning brew. It reminds me somewhat of Italian coffee in terms of how bitter it is. And though it's not my cup of tea, I can still appreciate the culture and uniqueness of the coffee — this isn't just a strong cup of joe for the sake of it (I'm a fan of Vietnamese iced coffee, though).

Vietnamese coffee is the product of centuries of tradition and smart coffee-making choices that result in a beverage with high levels of caffeine and a deep taste. The reason for the drink's intensity comes down to a few things, namely the kind of beans they use, the way they roast them, and the brewing method that pulls every last bit of flavor into your cup.

It's different from your typical drip or pour-over situation, though. Vietnamese coffee uses a unique metal brewer called a phin. Most of the time, it's brewed with robusta beans instead of arabica. These beans have more caffeine and naturally trend bitter, which means you're getting a cup that's as energizing as it is flavorful. How can a bitter cup of coffee be flavorful, you ask? Well, aside from the fact that some people like it black, another way to make an authentic cup of Vietnamese java is to add condensed milk which gives you a dessert and wake-up call all in one. It's important to remember this drink is meant to be savored slowly — not gulped.