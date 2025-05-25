How A Cold Pan Leads To The Crispiest Chicken Skin

A cold pan can help you achieve extra-crispy chicken, but it'll be even better if you start with super-dry skin. Juan Cabrera's favorite technique, he told us, is to "pour boiling water over the skin, then air-dry the chicken uncovered in the refrigerator for a few hours (or overnight if you can)." Salt can also help to dehydrate chicken skin, although you'll need to let it sit for anywhere from 6 to 48 hours to get the job done. If you're a fan of trendy 20-teens cooking hacks, you might even want to use a hair dryer to remove every last bit of moisture from the bird.

If you're worried your chicken won't get cooked to the USDA-recommended internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, there's a workaround for this, too. Fry it in the pan until the skin is brown, then finish it off in the oven. Baking it for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit isn't just a good way to ensure the chicken is safe to eat "Finishing in a hot oven," says Cabrera. "Further intensifies the crispness." If you're more concerned about speed than temperature monitoring, you can also give the pan-fried chicken a few minutes under the broiler.