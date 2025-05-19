Could The Bear Shut Down In Season 4? The Trailer Suggests A Closure Is Looming

In a TV landscape where shows like "Stranger Things" take close to a decade to produce five seasons, there's something to be said for efficiency. Almost a year to the day after the third season of "The Bear" was released on Hulu, the Chicago-based comedy-drama (well, mostly a drama, but don't tell the Emmys) is set to return on June 25. Season 3 saw the pressure of running the titular restaurant grind down the show's various characters, including Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — but if the teaser for Season 4 is any indication, they might have bigger things to worry about.

THE BEAR SEASON 4 TRAILER!!! EVERYBODY MOVE!!! pic.twitter.com/Zkxxrt6Ozg — chefkids (@girlflopping) May 18, 2025

The third season built up to a fateful review from the Chicago Tribune, one which could doom The Bear entirely. That review gets published in the final minutes of the Season 3 finale, and while we don't see more than a few words of it, Carmy's reaction (which, in typical "Bear" fashion, can't be printed here) is far from ebullient. The teaser for Season 4 suggests that The Bear is in some dire straits indeed: without some major changes, Uncle Cicero (Oliver Platt) warns, "This restaurant needs to officially cease operations." Keeping it open would be like "Beating a dead horse before you throw it off a cliff." With that said, though, the review couldn't have been that bad, or else The Bear wouldn't be given the chance to shape up at all — and, more to the point, there wouldn't be a show.