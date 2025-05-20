The Oldest Cocktail Lounge In Milwaukee Is The Birthplace Of The Pink Squirrel

When I bought my house on Milwaukee's South Side, I was delighted to note its close proximity to the city's most venerable cocktail lounge, Bryant's, which has been in business since 1938. (Actually 1936, although for the first two years, it was strictly a beer joint.) I've been to the bar several times, but the main attraction for me is neither history nor convenience. Instead, I'm tickled pink (so to speak) by the fact that Bryant's is the birthplace of the Pink Squirrel. This is one of my favorite vintage cocktails and a must-try for fans of sweet, creamy drinks.

The Pink Squirrel, which Bryant's has never needed to promote as a drink for pink pony girls or Barbie fans, was invented in the 1940s, most likely by original bar owner Bryant Sharp. The ingredient that gives the drink its rosy hue and nutty flavor (the probable source of the "squirrel" part of its name) is crème de noyaux, while the other two ingredients are white crème de cacao and heavy cream or, in Bryant's version, ice cream. Boozy ice cream drinks are a supper club staple in Wisconsin, and Bryant's offers several dozen. Another Bryant's original I've ordered once or twice is the Blue Tail Fly, which Bryant's says is flavored with vanilla and bitter orange. To me, it tastes just like the mysterious Blue Moon, an ice cream flavor that may also have originated in Milwaukee. While the Blue Tail Fly is certainly delicious, the Pink Squirrel will forever be my favorite.