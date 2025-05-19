How To Give Coca-Cola A Refreshing, Boozy Mexican Twist

Coca-Cola is one of the bar world's most classic mixers. Fizzy, bright, and sweet, it's essential in drinks like the Cuba Libre, the similar rum and Coke, and a Basque favorite called the Kalimotxo (in which equal parts red wine and Coke are mixed over ice). While lesser known than the Cuba Libre, the Batanga is nearly a twin to the former, but it hails from Mexico and is made with tequila. With its refreshing, tart taste and the fact it comes together in a snap, the Batanga may just become your new go-to warm-weather cocktail.

To make it, salt the rim of a highball glass. Combine ½ ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice and 1½ ounces of blanco tequila in the ice-filled highball. Top the mixture with Coca-Cola. Use Mexican Coke whenever possible, which is often considered superior to American Coke. Traditionally, the drink is stirred with the same knife you used to slice your lime and then served with the knife directly in the drink. The story goes this knife garnish originated in a cantina in Jalisco, Mexico, where the bartender made the drink precisely in this fashion.

One of the best things about the Batanga is it isn't fussy (as exemplified by the knife addition). Yes, most recipes call for tequila blanco, but if all you have is Reposado or gold, go ahead and use it. If you don't want to salt the rim, fine. It's as bright, sweet, and tangy as Coca-Cola on ice, but with a grown up kick from the booze.