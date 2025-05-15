This Iconic Fast Food Chain Is Finally Firing Up In Ireland

Irish fans of American food are having a great time as of late. After a recent announcement that Popeyes will be opening up its first location in Dublin – meaning the city will already have one more Popeyes than two U.S. states — the European country will soon be sporting its first Taco Bell. However, unlike Popeyes, the California-based Taco Bell will not be opening standalone locations just yet.

Applegreen — an Irish gas station chain with nearly 200 locations in the country and over 600 worldwide – recently announced it will partner with Taco Bell to bring the beloved chain to some of its Irish locations in the coming years. While no exact dates or locations have been announced yet, Taco Bell outlets should start popping up in Applegreen stations sometime this summer.

Seamus Stapleton, Applegreen's managing director for the Republic of Ireland, announced the news earlier this week. "We are really excited to announce this partnership to launch the iconic Taco Bell brand in Ireland," Stapleton said (via IrishStar). "This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing world-class roadside hospitality to our customers... I'm sure Irish consumers will be very excited at the arrival of Taco Bell."