The Wholesome Way Some Farmers Dispose Of Unsellable Watermelons

Nothing hits like the first watermelon of the summer. It's cold, it's juicy, it's fresh, it's sweet, and you can spit out the seeds like a machine gun if you do it right. What's not to like? The trouble is, though, that no matter how many watermelons people buy, there will always be more. And what is a farmer to do with an enormous surplus of these giant green fruits now that they can't sell them to Gallagher anymore? The answer is surprisingly simple and surprisingly wholesome: they get fed to a whole bunch of very appreciative cows.

Cows are grazers by nature, and when left to their own devices they will eat grass, alfalfa, clover, and just about anything else green they can find. But they've been known to enjoy fruit as a snack, as well, and many cows have a particular fondness for watermelon. When a watermelon supplier has a surplus, they often give them to farmers with cows and let them have at the big tasty fruits. Some may prefer the red fruit to the rinds, while others may be more indiscriminate — but in any case, they're usually quite happy to have them. With that said, however, there can be too much of a good thing. One watermelon surplus in Vietnam led to the local cows and buffalos getting diarrhea from too much fruit.