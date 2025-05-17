How To Add Rice To Soup Without Ending Up With A Bowl Of Mush

Few things are more comforting than a creamy bowl of chicken and rice soup on a rainy day. Perfectly cooked rice soup should have a particular consistency. The rice needs to be soft so that it thickens the broth, but you don't want it to dissolve into the soup altogether. If this happens, the rice can soak up too much of the liquid, leaving you with a bowl of mush that's not solid enough to be a stew but not wet enough to be called a soup.

Rick Bayless, celebrity chef, Emmy-nominated TV presenter, and winner of Bravo's "Top Chef Masters" season one, had some advice for us on creating the perfect bowl of hearty rice soup. Bayless is well-known for his knowledge of authentic Mexican cuisine and chicken and rice soup — or "sopa de pollo y arroz" — is a hearty Mexican staple. Bayless explains, "In Mexico, they cook the rice separately and add it just before serving the soup." This helps the grains to hold their shape rather than mulching down into the broth while the soup cooks.

However, Bayless also notes, "In Asia, where I've also spent quite a bit of time, they want the rice to fall apart a bit, creating a creaminess to the broth." Examples of these types of soups include the Filipino chicken and rice soup called arroz caldo, and congee which is a thick rice dish from China that is usually seasoned with ginger and has a similar texture to porridge or rice pudding.