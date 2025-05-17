The Fruit That Makes Chocolate Chip Cookies Even Sweeter

Like many who enjoy baking, the first recipe I baked all by myself as a child was for chocolate chip cookies, using the directions on the back of the yellow Nestle Toll House chocolate morsels bag. The recipe is so seared into my mind, I haven't needed to look at the instructions when I make a batch of cookies for decades now. To me, classic chocolate chip cookies are perfect, but that doesn't mean I don't deviate from the ingredient list from time to time. While walnuts, cinnamon, and oatmeal have all been occasional additions to the cookies in my kitchen, I have never tested out maraschino cherries. Still, it seems that many other bakers have, with rave reviews.

The sweet, fruity twist is easy to pull off. Simply take your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and add drained, chopped maraschino cherries to the batter. Chopping the cherries rather than leaving them whole will help them to incorporate evenly throughout your cookie dough. The flavor combination of the cherries and chocolate works beautifully, and might remind you of biting into cordial cherries, at least the ones that don't contain alcohol. Maraschino cherries in chocolate chip cookies definitely amp up the sweet factor, so depending on how much extra sugar you want, either be generous or spare with the number of cherries you add. Many recipes call for adding around a cup of maraschino cherries to a standard cookie recipe.