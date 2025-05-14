Heavy Cream Vs Whipping Cream: What's The Difference?

When you're out shopping for a recipe that involves heavy cream, you'll almost certainly find the whipping cream right next to it at the grocery store. And if you haven't paid a ton of attention to the labeling, you might have even accidentally mistaken one item for the other. It's okay. It happens! So what the heck is the difference?

For starters, the names are awfully similar, which can already be confusing. And for the most part, they aren't super different from each other; they're both types of dairy cream, but the main difference lies simply in the fat content between the two products. Both heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are simply the top layer of milkfat removed from whole milk prior to the homogenization process. But per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whipping cream must contain anywhere between 30% to 36% milkfat, while heavy cream must contain at least 36% milkfat.

Since they're fairly similar products, you can indeed swap one for the other. Heavy cream can also whip into whipped cream, in case you're freaking out about accidentally buying it. And if you're using cream to add a luscious texture to things like sauces or desserts, you should be more or less fine using heavy cream as a substitute for heavy cream, or vice versa.