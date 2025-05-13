The Old School Fast Food Burger Chain That Didn't Stand The Test Of Time

It might be over six decades since the chain peaked, but Henry's Hamburgers isn't finished yet. The location that opened in Benton Harbor, Michigan, back in 1959, is still in business. It actually occupies a different building these days, albeit one right across the street from the original. It's been through a few changes of management, too, and is no longer affiliated with Bresler's (which was sold to Oberweis Dairy in 1987). The last remaining Henry's has also long since switched from drive-in to drive-thru, and burgers are no longer 10 for a buck. They are, however, still cooked according to the original recipe.

After going into business, the Benton Harbor Henry's Hamburgers introduced an innovative new product: the Brown Bag Special, a value-priced combo meal from back in the days before that was a thing. McDonald's dollar menu dates to 2002, but Henry's Brown Bag debuted in 1987. To this day, it remains a best seller, accounting for over half of the store's daily sales. Henry's also has a menu that's far more extensive than anything McDonald's has ever offered. While it hasn't jumped on the chicken sandwich bandwagon, it does offer chicken wings and fingers as well as hot dogs, chili, fish sandwiches, and fried shrimp. (And burgers, of course.)

The TripAdvisor reviews for Henry's Hamburgers in Benton Harbor are a mixed bag, but this seems to be driven in part by the chain's nostalgia value. Some people go looking to recreate old memories exactly as they were and are understandably disappointed. Others, however, are glad to visit the last remaining outpost of a burger chain they remember fondly.