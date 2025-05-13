Don't Throw Out Your Vegetable Tops, Start Cooking With Them Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who among us hasn't bought a bunch of carrots or radishes, gotten home, and instinctively lopped off the leafy tops before tossing them in the compost bin? It's second nature for busy folks, but it doesn't have to be. Those frilly greens are not only edible, but often more nutritious too. Using vegetable tops is one of the easiest ways to reduce food waste and add bold, fresh flavors to your meals. When it's time to talk which tops you should be saving, there's no one better to ask than Lloyd Rose, vegan chef, cookbook author of "Island Vegan: 75 Flavorful Recipes from the Caribbean: Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Dominican Republic," and creator of Plantcrazii.

Rose certainly has his favorites in terms of what vegetable tops he prefers to add to his cooking. "Carrot tops, beet greens, celery leaves, and cauliflower leaves," Rose told The Takeout. Considering that carrot tops have six times the vitamin C of the orange root, it's worth knowing how to prepare them so you still retain the nutrients. Rose knows just what to do: "Use carrot tops raw," he advises. "A raw prep retains more vitamin C, and you can use them in pestos. If the tops are quite tough, blanch them in boiling hot water for thirty seconds." Blanching vegetables preserves their bright colors and fresh flavors, especially if you coat them with a thin layer of oil after to prevent them from drying out.