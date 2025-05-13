The Best Way To Incorporate Cream Cheese Into Your Banana Bread

Home cooks are always on the lookout for ways to improve the quality of their cakes and bakes, especially when it comes to classics like banana bread. Some say the trick to perfect banana bread is decoding your bananas. For others, better banana bread means including some choice add-ins. Among those add-ins, one of the most impactful may be cream cheese. People who have incorporated cream cheese into their banana bread batter reported that it makes the baked loaf richer, moister, and more tender. However, randomly adding ingredients into any batter is a recipe for disaster. With this in mind, we spoke to Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants.

When asked how to best add cream cheese into banana bread, Schlieben pointed out that unless the recipe calls for cream cheese, adding it will likely upset the batter's balance of fat and moisture. This means the best way to incorporate cream cheese into banana bread is to substitute something out. She said, "You can substitute some of the butter and some of the banana with cream cheese or crème fraîche. Consider the fat-to-water ratio of what you're subbing. Cream cheese is higher in fat than yogurt, so you'd want to sub [out] more of the butter and less of the banana ... It's a complex science."