The Most Common Chocolate Chip Melting Disaster And How To Avoid It

Chocolate chips are a great shortcut when you need some chocolatey flavor in your desserts, whether you're adding them as they are, or melting them first. Each type of chocolate chip has its place in the baking world, but if you burn them while melting, they're only fit for the trash. Thankfully, we spoke to Sofia Schlieben, Corporate Pastry Chef at JF Restaurants, who gave us some exclusive tips on how to avoid burning our chocolate.

"Each brand and type of chocolate has a different burn point, so the best rule is to go slow and be careful," Schlieben advised. "Chocolate can burn quickly once overheated." So not only does the brand of your chocolate chips matter, but also the kind you're using.

Dark chocolate chips take the longest to melt because of their higher cocoa content, while milk chocolate chips melt a bit faster thanks to their added milk and sugar. White chocolate (which can be divisive) melts the quickest of all, so if you're using white chocolate chips, you'll need to be extra careful — they can go from melted to burnt in no time.